Daccord allowed four goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord took care of business in his first two starts of the year against the Flames, but he's wilted against tougher foes since then. He's allowed a total of 20 goals across his last four games, going 1-3-0 in that span. Philipp Grubauer looks to have taken over the starting role, though head coach Lane Lambert is notoriously unpredictable with his division of labor in the crease. Fantasy managers won't need to track Daccord until he can produce better numbers. It's likely Grubauer will get the nod for Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs.