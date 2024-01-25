Daccord turned aside 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over Chicago.

Daccord held the Blackhawks to a Joey Anderson goal in the first period and a Nick Foligno power-play marker in the third, making 30-plus saves for the fourth time in five starts while snapping a three-game losing streak. The 27-year-old Daccord improves to 14-8-8 with an impressive .922 save percentage and 2.32 GAA this season. He's earned the starting job in Seattle, even with Philipp Grubauer returning from IR. The Kraken are back in action at home Friday versus St. Louis.