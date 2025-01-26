Daccord made 28 saves on the 29 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Daccord continued his hot streak in net by keeping Seattle's net clean throughout the entire first period and the game's final 35 minutes. With the win, the 28 year-old-netminder now has a 17-11-2 record on the season with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. Daccord has started the last six games in net for the Kraken and appeared in the team's last nine contests. During this stretch, he holds a 5-2-0 record and has made more total saves than any other keeper. He is currently an elite option between the pipes and should be a top waiver wire priority in all fantasy formats. Daccord's next opportunity to take the ice will be Monday against the Oilers.