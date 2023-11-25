Daccord gave up five goals on 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks scored a goal in each of the first two periods and then poured on three more in the third. Daccord has lost all but one of his last eight decisions, giving up 26 goals over nine games in that span. The 27-year-old is down to a 3-3-5 record, but with a passable 2.99 GAA and a mediocre .895 save percentage through 12 outings. If Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed) isn't ready for the Kraken's upcoming road trip, Daccord will likely get the nod versus Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Tuesday.