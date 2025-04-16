Daccord allowed six goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Daccord had a terrible season finale, though it was part of a larger trend of struggles late in the year. He closed out the campaign with a three-game losing streak and allowed four or more goals in nine of his last 19 outings. Overall, he finished at a 27-23-5 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 57 appearances. That was a career high in games played, which happened because Philipp Grubauer was too unreliable to carve out steady playing time after December. With a contract extension kicking in for 2025-26, Daccord is likely to enter next season as the Kraken's No. 1 goalie.