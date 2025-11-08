Daccord (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord will be unavailable for at least the next three games after landing on the IR list, starting with Saturday's road matchup against the Blues. However, it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Daccord has a 6-2-3 record with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Philipp Grubauer will face St. Louis on Saturday, but Matt Murray should also play during Daccord's absence.