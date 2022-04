Daccord allowed five goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Daccord gave up three goals in the first period and then faltered twice more in the third. He's now 0-4-0 with 21 goals allowed in five NHL appearances this season. One of Chris Driedger or Philipp Grubauer is likely to start Wednesday's game versus the Kings, who may not be as imposing an opponent after they clinched a playoff spot which locked in their position Tuesday.