Daccord stopped 18 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Daccord took his third loss in his last four starts (1-2-1), though he's given up just eight goals in that span. The 29-year-old allowed a goal in each period of this contest, including Vladislav Kolyachonok's tally late in the third period. Daccord is now at a 7-4-4 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 15 starts this season. The Kraken's next game is at home versus the Oilers on Saturday.