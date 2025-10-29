Daccord stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Daccord allowed the first three goals of the game, and while the Kraken overcame that deficit, Cole Caufield got the best of him a second time in overtime. Aside from a spike in scoring in the third period, this was a fairly low-event game, which is reflected in the 21 shots Daccord faced, matching his season low. The 29-year-old is now at 5-1-2 on the year with a 2.68 GAA and a .905 save percentage through eight starts. The Kraken host the low-scoring Rangers on Saturday, which would be a favorable matchup for Daccord should he draw the start.