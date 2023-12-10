Daccord stopped five of seven shots in relief of Philipp Grubauer (lower body) in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Daccord entered with the game tied at 2-2 to begin the third period. The Kraken jumped out to a quick lead in the final frame, but Daccord gave it back and couldn't stop Nikita Kucherov in the slot in overtime. This was Daccord's sixth defeat (1-3-3) in his last seven games. With Grubauer's status unknown for Sunday's game versus the Wild, it's safe to assume Daccord will get the start, and he could be in line for a large role going forward if his teammate is out for an extended time. The 27-year-old American is sporting a 3-4-6 record with a 2.99 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 14 outings.