Daccord was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Sharks.

Daccord has been relatively solid recently, going 3-0-2 with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last five appearances, and he'll draw a sixth consecutive start Wednesday. The Sharks are averaging 3.23 goals per game to begin the season, which ranks 14th in the NHL.