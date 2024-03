Daccord will be stationed between the pipes in Arizona on Friday, per the NHL's media site.

Daccord was quickly yanked from Monday's loss to Seattle after allowing three goals on four shots. The 27-year-old has lost three straight games while allowing a combined seven goals on 58 shots. On the year, he's gone 17-15-10 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage.