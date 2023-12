Daccord will get the starting nod at home Friday against the Flyers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

In nine starts this month, Daccord has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of those. The 27-year-old has posted a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage during that span but he's registered a lackluster 4-2-3 record. For the season, Daccord is 7-5-8 with a 2.53 GAA through 21 appearances.