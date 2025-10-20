Daccord will protect the road crease Monday against the Flyers, according to the NHL media site.

Daccord has been excellent to start the season, posting a 3-0-1 record, 2.39 GAA and .912 save percentage over four appearances. The 29-year-old will face a Flyers club that has generated 2.60 goals per game to start the year, which is tied for 25th in the NHL. Daccord is 1-1-0 with a .939 save percentage and a 1.99 GAA across two career appearances against Philadelphia.