Daccord will get the starting nod in Dallas on Monday, per the NHL's media site.

Daccord has been terrific lately, yielding two or fewer goals in six straight contests. During that span, he's gone 2-2-2 despite an impressive .938 save percentage. The 27-year-old is 5-5-7 this season with a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 18 appearances.