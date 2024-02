Daccord will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Monday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Daccord will make his eighth consecutive start Monday. Over his last seven appearances, he's gone 2-4-1 despite posting a solid 2.58 GAA. Since rattling off eight straight wins, Daccord has dropped six of his last eight games. On the year, the 27-year-old is 15-10-9 with a strong 2.34 GAA and .921 save percentage.