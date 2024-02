Daccord will protect the home net Monday against Detroit, according to Sound of Hockey.

Daccord is coming off a 36-save performance in Thursday's 4-1 win over Boston. In 37 appearances this season, he has provided a 16-11-9 record with two shutouts, a 2.33 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Red Wings rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.48 goals per contest.