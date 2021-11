Daccord will defend the cage versus Edmonton on the road Monday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord gave up three goals on 32 shots in his only appearances this season in a loss to the Devils. With Chris Driedger (undisclosed) nearing a return to action, this could be Daccord's final NHL appearance for a while as Driedger figures to retake the backup job behind Philipp Grubauer. As such, fantasy players in season-long formats may want to consider alternative options.