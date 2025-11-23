default-cbs-image
Daccord will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Sunday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Daccord will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old Daccord has a 7-3-3 record with one shutout, a 2.78 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. The Islanders have registered 3.18 goals per game, tying the team for 11th in the league this campaign.

