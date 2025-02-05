Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord allowed three goals, all in the first period, in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames. The 28-year-old will get a chance to redeem himself, but he'll be facing a surging Red Wings team that is 7-2-1 over its last 10 games. Daccord has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, but he's limited opponents to three or fewer goals in five of them.