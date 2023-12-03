Daccord made 26 saves in a 2-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Both goals were tough ones. Late in the first, Matty Beniers lost the puck when he fell down deep in his own zone, and Mathieu Joseph scooped up the puck and deked Daccord on the forehand in tight. Then Daccord misplayed the puck behind in his own net in the second and that led to a tic-tac-toe passing play that Drake Batherson ultimately popped into an open net. Daccord is a rough fantasy play. In his last 10 appearances, he's 1-4-4 with 28 goals allowed.