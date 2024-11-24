Daccord made 19 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Two goals less than two minutes apart in the second period, including a power-play tally by Quinton Byfield, accounted for the only damage against Daccord, but the Seattle offense didn't get on the board until late in the third. The 28-year-old netminder is 9-4-1 through 14 starts this season with a 2.30 GAA and .922 save percentage.