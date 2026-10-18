Daccord made 29 saves in an 8-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.

He will go into the record books in a bad way for this game. He surrendered two hat tricks -- one to Carter Verhaeghe and the other to Sam Bennett. Verhaeghe's was a natural hattie and that means the kitties had three straight games with a natural hat trick. Brady Tkachuk had the other two. This is the first time in NHL history that this feat has happened. Daccord will be remembered like Ilya Sorokin is remembered as the guy who surrendered Alex Ovechkin's record goal. Or the way that Wade Flaherty is remembered as the goalie who surrendered Wayne Gretzky's last goal. Daccord, who is 3-2-0 with a 3.89 GAA and .882 save percentage, is being outplayed by Philipp Grubauer (2-1-1, 2.71 GAA, .910 save percentage). If this continues, Daccord could be on the soft side of the platoon instead of the strong one.