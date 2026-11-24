Daccord stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Daccord held Anaheim scoreless through the first two periods and helped Seattle neutralize a power play that entered the contest with a league-leading 35.2 percent conversion rate. Although he surrendered two goals in the third period, a third-period goal from Kaapo Kakko allowed Daccord to earn the win -- his second in four appearances in December. With a 3.86 GAA and an .877 save percentage while entrenched as the No. 2 goaltender behind Philipp Grubauer, Daccord should remain a matchup-based option in most formats.