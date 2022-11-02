Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Daccord had a couple of shaky stretches in the game, but the Kraken were able to cover up his mistakes. The 26-year-old earned his first win of the season and the second of his career -- his only other victory came as a member of the Senators in 2020-21. Martin Jones (personal) is attending to a family matter away from the team, so Daccord may not have to wait long for his second start, which could come as soon as Thursday in Minnesota if Jones isn't ready to return.