Daccord turned aside 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Seattle grabbed a 2-0 lead midway through the second period but Daccord couldn't make it hold up, with Florida's game-winner in the third being the product of pure bad luck. The netminder left his crease to handle a dump-in by the Panthers, only for the puck to take a funny carom off the boards and bounce straight into the slot to Nick Cousins. Daccord has started three straight games, going 1-1-1 while giving up 10 goals on 110 shots, and on the season he sports a 2.88 GAA and .912 save percentage -- ratios that are a step up from Philipp Grubauer's 3.04 GAA and .896 SvP. The Kraken haven't yet officially indicated that Daccord has supplanted Grubauer on the depth chart, but the younger goalie's recent usage at least suggests the two are in a timeshare.