Daccord made 36 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old netminder has a firm grip on the No. 1 job in the Kraken crease, Daccord has won six straight starts, and he's allowed more than two goals in an outing only once since the beginning of December, posting a stellar 1.61 GAA and .948 save percentage over his last 13 games along with an 8-2-3 record. Philipp Grubauer (lower body) still lack a timeline for his return, but Seattle isn't likely to remove Daccord from his current spot even when the veteran does return to the ice.