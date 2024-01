Daccord made 32 saves in a 7-4 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Thirteen of those saves came in a busy third period. Daccord has won eight consecutive games, allowing just 12 goals in that span. He's now 13-5-8 in 27 games played (24 starts), and he came into the contest with a sparkling 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage. He's having the season of his career.