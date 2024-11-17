Daccord stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old netminder has won four straight starts as he's seized hold of the top job in the Seattle crease. On the season, Daccord is 8-3-1 with a 2.51 GAA and .918 save percentage, and he's given up three goals or less in seven straight outings.