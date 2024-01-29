Daccord stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Kraken jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, though Yegor Chinakhov scored twice on Daccord in the third to make it interesting. This was Daccord's second win in his last six outings after hitting a bit of a rough patch. The 27-year-old improved to 15-8-9 with a 2.36 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 33 contests. Philipp Grubauer has backed him up over the last week, but it's unclear when head coach Dave Hakstol might give Daccord some well-earned rest.