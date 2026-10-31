Daccord stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief of Philipp Grubauer in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Daccord played the second half of the game after Grubauer got the early hook. This wasn't exactly a confidence-building outing for Daccord, as he was scored on early in his appearance before settling down a bit. He remains 3-3-0 on the year with an unsightly 3.96 GAA and .880 save percentage over seven games (six starts). The Kraken host the Flames in a rematch Wednesday, but head coach Lane Lambert's unpredictability with his goalie usage makes it tough to tell if Daccord will get a chance to get his season on track after an ugly October.