Daccord surrendered five goals on 31 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Daccord started fairly well, but the Avalanche broke through in the second period and dominated play in the third. It ended up being Daccord's worst outing of the season, dropping him to 2-2-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage through eight appearances. The 27-year-old netminder has been solid in a backup role, and the starting job in Seattle may be up for grabs with Philipp Grubauer also struggling of late. The Kraken have a back-to-back up next, with a visit to Edmonton on Wednesday before hosting the Islanders on Thursday, which will likely offer both goalies a chance to start.