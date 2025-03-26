Daccord stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Daccord has given up at least four goals in five of his nine outings in March. That explains a large part of his struggles -- he's 3-4-2 for the month. The 28-year-old netminder gave up three goals in just over 10 minutes of game time from when Nazem Kadri tied the game in the third period to when he won it with a breakaway tally in overtime. Daccord is down to 23-19-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 49 appearances. He hasn't started more than two games in a row since the first week of March, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Philipp Grubauer draw in for a start soon, perhaps as early as Thursday versus the Oilers.