Daccord allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Daccord is in a rough skid with four straight regulation losses. He's allowed 16 goals on just 85 shots in that span. The slump has him down to a 7-7-4 record with a 2.99 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 18 starts. The Kraken are set to face the Wild on Monday. With Daccord slumping, it wouldn't be surprising to see Philipp Grubauer get a start in the near future.