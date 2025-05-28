Hayden inked a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Kraken on Wednesday, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Hayden had the opportunity to test the UFA market after completing his one-year, $775,000 deal, but he's opted to stay with Seattle. The 30-year-old had a goal, two points, 31 PIM and 44 hits across 20 outings with the Kraken in 2024-25. His new contract is a one-way agreement, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hayden starts 2025-26 with the NHL squad, though his spot isn't guaranteed, and he would probably spend a fair amount of time as a healthy scratch with the Kraken.