Hayden was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Hayden was close to exhausting his waiver exemption after clearing at the beginning of the year and having two stints on the NHL roster. It's also possible Yanni Gourde (lower body) will be ready to play Thursday versus the Sharks. Hayden has two points, 19 hits and six shots on goal over seven appearances at the NHL level this year, but he'll likely have to wait for injuries among the Kraken's forwards to occur before he might get another look.