Hayden scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Hayden, on his 28th birthday, was able to get the Kraken on the board at 13:20 of the second period. He went hard to the net and directed in a Morgan Geekie pass. This was Hayden's first game since he was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Feb. 9. He's at two goals, five shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through four NHL contests this season.