Hayden (lower body) was placed on waivers Monday, per CapFriendly.

Hayden underwent surgery March 20 to address a lower-body issue and was expected to make a full recovery in about 12 weeks. It appears as though he is a bit ahead of that timeline, which could make him an option to play for AHL Coachella Valley in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Hayden notched 17 goals and 33 points in 47 minor-league games with the Firebirds during the 2022-23 regular season.