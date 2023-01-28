Hayden scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Hayden opened the scoring by deflecting a Will Borgen shot past Dan Vladar in the first period. The goal was Hayden's first in two appearances with the Kraken -- he's the 22nd player to score a goal for the second-year club this season. The 27-year-old has added three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He'll likely continue to play while Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) and Matty Beniers (upper body) are out, but Hayden is unlikely to see more than a fourth-line role.