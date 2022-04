Donskoi managed an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Donskoi helped out on an Adam Larsson tally in the second period. With a seemingly permanent spot on the fourth line, Donskoi has done little to improve his poor scoring numbers this season. His assist Tuesday ended a six-game point drought, but he's at only 19 points with 80 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 67 appearances.