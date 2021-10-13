Donskoi has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Donskoi was initially ruled out of Tuesday's season opener, but he was able to pass through the protocols in time to be eligible to play. The 29-year-old Finn should slot into a middle-six role and see some power-play time for the Kraken's first regular-season game in franchise history.