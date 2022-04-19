Donskoi notched an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Donskoi was a healthy scratch Saturday versus the Devils, but he was able to get an assist in his return to the lineup. He's picked up three helpers in his last nine contests while playing in a bottom-six role. The Finn has scraped his way to the 20-point mark with 80 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 68 appearances in a disappointing season. He's under contract for one more year, so he'll be looking to bounce back in 2022-23.