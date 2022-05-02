Donskoi produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Donskoi helped out on Riley Sheahan's second-period tally to get to the 20-assist mark. The 30-year-old Donskoi snapped a four-game point drought in Sunday's season finale. The Finn had a brutal season with just two goals and a 2.2 shooting percentage in 75 contests, occasionally serving as a healthy scratch. The good news is that there's little chance he does worse, but it's probably wise to take a wait-and-see approach with him next season.