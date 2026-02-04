Eberle scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Eberle's tally with 4:29 left in the third period denied Lukas Dostal a shutout. Eberle saw a four-game point streak end in Vegas on Saturday, but he has three goals and four helpers over his last six outings as the Kraken's top line continues to hum along. The winger is up to 20 goals, 18 assists, 118 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-8 rating over 53 appearances this season.