Eberle scored twice and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Eberle scored just 38 seconds into the game and added another goal to chase Juuse Saros before the end of the first period. Prior to Tuesday, Eberle had scored just one goal all year. This was his second multi-point outing of the season, and he's at 10 points, 21 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 14 contests in a top-six role.