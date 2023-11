Eberle managed an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Eberle snapped his five-game slump with a helper on Justin Schultz's second-period tally. The 33-year-old Eberle began the year on Matty Beniers' line, but with both forwards struggling early on, head coach Dave Hakstol has opted to shuffle the lineup. Eberle is at four points, 28 shots on net, nine PIM and a minus-8 rating through 13 appearances.