Eberle notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Eberle made a similar play on both assists, corralling a pass from Matty Beniers both times before setting up goals for Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz. This was Eberle's fourth multi-point effort in his last nine games, a span in which he has three tallies and eight helpers. For the season, the 32-year-old is at 49 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 61 outings.
More News
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Generates assist in loss•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Scores twice, adds helper in win•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Earns two power-play helpers•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Gets two points Sunday•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Notches helper Saturday•