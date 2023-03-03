Eberle notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Eberle made a similar play on both assists, corralling a pass from Matty Beniers both times before setting up goals for Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz. This was Eberle's fourth multi-point effort in his last nine games, a span in which he has three tallies and eight helpers. For the season, the 32-year-old is at 49 points, 130 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 61 outings.