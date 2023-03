Eberle produced an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Eberle helped out on a Matty Beniers tally in the third period. Through 12 games in March, Eberle's provided eight points, 27 shots and a plus-6 rating. The 32-year-old is up to 55 points, 155 shots and a plus-5 rating through 72 contests overall. He's got a chance to reach the 60-point mark for the first time since 2014-15.