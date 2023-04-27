Eberle notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Eberle kept the puck and circled the Avalanche's net before finding Tye Kartye in the slot on the Kraken's second goal. After a slow start to the series, Eberle has points in three straight games (one goal, two assists). He's added 12 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in a top-line role through five postseason contests.