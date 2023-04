Eberle scored a power-play goal in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Eberle redirected a pass from Daniel Sprong to give the Kraken a 1-0 lead 4:54 into the game. The tally ended a three-game dry spell for Eberle. He's been a fixture on the top line over recent months thanks to his consistency and chemistry with Jared McCann and Matty Beniers. Eberle's up to 17 goals, 56 points (13 on the power play), 166 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 76 appearances.